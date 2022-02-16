Viral News: A man in UK was left stunned after he received a compensation cheque of more than 2.3 trillion pounds from his energy supplier. According to a report by Guardian, the company was paying compensation to its customers, who were left without power for more than three days due to a series of massive storms. Gareth Hughes from Hebden Bridge, West Yorks, was one of the customers who were being compensated for the sudden disruption of the power supply. On February 12, he shared an image of the astounding cheque that he received. The picture shows he had been written a cheque for £2,324,252,080,110 or Rs 23,49,02,91,00,00,000.Also Read - South Korean University to Present First NFT-Based Award Certificates to Graduates

Hughes tweeted, "Thank you for our compensation payment North Powergrid for the several days we were without power following Storm Arwen "Before I bank the cheque, however, are you 100% certain you can afford this?" The tweet has gone viral, amusing people all over the world, with many jokingly suggesting Gareth to cash the amount.

See the tweet here:

Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100% certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds pic.twitter.com/z5MNc2Nxl1 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

Northern Powergrid responded to the tweet and asked for his contact details so they could “correct this oversight.” ”Hi Gareth, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil.”

Hi Gareth, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Please DM us your contact details including address and postcode so we can correct this oversight. thanks, Phil. — Northern Powergrid (@Northpowergrid) February 12, 2022

Well, he was not the only one to have received such a whopping amount. Hughes said that at least four of his neighbours had also received cheques for similar amounts.

DM sent. You might want to check what other payments you've made, as I'm aware of at least four other cheques for the same value sent to neighbouring properties. 😳 — Gareth Hughes (@gh230277) February 12, 2022

The supplier later confirmed 74 of their customers had been given compensation cheques with an incorrect payment amount and thanked those who were ‘honest’ about the error. The power firm blamed the goof-up on a clerical error in which the customers’ energy meter numbers were used instead of the amount payable, according to The Guardian.

“We thank those customers who were honest and contacted us and we have been making contact directly over the weekend with all 74 customers affected to make them aware, apologise for the error and reassure them that a correct payment will be issued to them on Monday,” a spokesperson was quoted.