Viral News: A 34-year-old man in England has claimed that drinking his own urine daily made him look 10 years younger and also cured his depression. According to New York Post, the man named Harry Matadeen started consuming his own urine in 2016 as he was ‘desperate’ to heal his mental problem. Matadeen, a resident of Hampshire, UK is a vegan by choice, and drinks at least 200 ml of his urine every day. He added that the ‘urine therapy’ helped him to experience a sense of peace, calm and determination.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Son Runs Over To Hug Her As She Walks Down The Aisle. Watch

The 34-year-old’s daily drink often consists of month-old urine topped off with a splash of fresh pee. He swears that his urine is “super clean” and explained that fresh pee has a neutral smell and does not taste bad unless one is really toxic. He swears that his urine is “super clean”. However, he says that aged urine is mostly smelly and the taste is a “refined and acquired one”. Matadeen further added that he actually likes the smell and taste of his aged urine because of the “benefits and joy” it brings him after he takes it into his system. Also Read - US Army Gives Birthday Cake to Italian Woman To Replace The One Soldiers Ate in World War II

“It was beyond my wildest imaginations how powerful it was when I drank it. From the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression. I thought, ‘Wow, I can make it for free and always keep myself in this happy state’,” he said. Also Read - Sharma Ji Ke Special: This Samosa Shop Guarantees Orgasm, Leaves Netizens ROFLing | See Pic

He doesn’t just drink his urine, but also massages it into his face as a moisturiser. “Urine has made me look a lot younger. Drinking the aged urine has revitalized my face to its youthful years and when I rub it on my face, the difference is instant and obvious,” he claimed. “My skin is young, soft and glowing. Aged urine is the best food for the skin that I have found to date. When you rub it on, it softens the skin and keeps it youthful and elastic. I don’t use any other skincare other than urine,” he added.

Even though he is convinced of the idea, his family never supported his ‘disgusting’ idea and his sister stopped talking to him. Notably, New York Post cited a British doctor declaring that the practice has much adverse effects and can actually speed up dehydration process and potentially introduce bacteria.