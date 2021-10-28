Lahore: A Pakistan minister was seen wearing a garland made of potatoes, tomatoes and vegetables around his neck as he rode to the Punjab Assembly on a cycle to attend the session on Wednesday. Notably, PML-N MPA Tariq Masih pulled off this act to register his protest against the rising inflation in the country.Also Read - Viral Video: Bhopal Vendor Caught Cleaning Coriander Leaves in Drain Water, Case Filed | Watch

Masih told Geo News that he will continue the protest against the rising inflation and ride his bicycle to attend the assembly sessions. The garland he was wearing consisted of potatoes, tomatoes, and capsicums.

Meanwhile, the session of protests continued both inside and outside the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday as the opposition MPAs brought placards to the assembly meeting and soon walked out of the assembly after chanting pro-Hamza Shahbaz and anti-government slogans, according to Geo TV.

The protests come at a time when Pakistan’s inflation has reached the highest level in 70 years. With food prices doubling, the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached high levels, reported The News International. The opposition parties and people in Pakistan took to the streets against rising inflation in recent days, criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) led government over the failure of its economic policies.

ANI quoted PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif saying, “The country is paying the price for inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white-collar jobs that have been crushed by it.”

On the other hand, Indians too are suffering from inflation as the fuel prices in our country continue to trouble the common man. Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 107.94 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 113.80, while diesel costs Rs 104.75.