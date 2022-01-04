Paris: Move over, traditional degree courses! There is a fancy new Masters degree course in France for which you wouldn’t want to miss classes. A top university in France is now offering a Masters degree course for people who want to pursue education in drinking, eating, and living as a lifestyle. Yes, we aren’t kidding! According to New York Post, people who enjoy drinking, eating, and living can now get a Masters degree from Sciences Po Lille, one of the most prestigious political science schools in France.Also Read - Viral Video: Bangladeshi Bride & Groom Dance on Kaahe Chhed Mohe, Netizens Are Thrilled | Watch

What is the course all about?

The course which is called BMV – short for ‘boire, manger, vivre’ covers a wide range of topics about food, drinks and ‘living’. The unusual course also includes ‘gastro-diplomacy’, food tech, and fighting sexism in the kitchen, reported The Telegraph. The unique program has already kicked off with lecturer Benôit Lengaigne teaching lessons on ‘terrestrial foods’, the report added. Apart from writing essays on lifestyle, plant-based alternatives to meat, history of farming, and other topics, students also get to attend conferences on food and drinks.

When the new program was introduced to students, many of them “burst into laughter” at the announcement. lecturer Benôit Lengaigne said. However, 15 students that were chosen quickly became the ‘envy of their colleagues’. Though the course was first greeted by mockery, academic directors assure that the course will be instrumental in preserving France’s place as the world’s most treasured culinary destination, according to a recent report by Le Monde.

”We threw ourselves into this major without knowing what was in it, but it’s fascinating. It is a masters course that unites us around one passion: the world of gastronomy and food. Given the climate emergency, food will be at the heart of global challenges,” Clémence Ricart, a student told Le Monde newspaper.