In 1988, his nomination for the post of the President of India was rejected. He said, “I contest elections to lose. The winning politicians forget the masses. I want to set a record of losing elections 100 times. I do not care who my opponents are as I contest elections to give an option to voters who believe in Ambedkar’s ideology.”

Ambedkari contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Agra and Fatehpur Sikri seats, but forfeited his deposit. He fought the zila panchayat elections in 2021. He secured the highest number of votes (36,000) in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections from the Firozabad seat.

Ambedkari has started door-to-door campaigning with his wife and supporters. He said, “My agenda has always been impartial and corruption-free development and welfare of the marginalised in society.”.

He was also briefly a member of the BSP as well. “I was a dedicated worker of BAMCEF and also worked for the BSP to strengthen its roots in UP. In 1985, when I asked for a ticket, I was ridiculed and told that not even my wife would vote for me. I was deeply disheartened and since then, I have been contesting every election as an independent candidate,” he said.