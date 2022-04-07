Budaun: A five-year-old girl, who was denied admission to school because of her unusual name in her Aadhar card has finally got a seat in the school a month later, thanks to the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office. Notably, the girl was named ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ and ‘Baby five of Madhu’ on her Aadhaar card. After the picture of the Aadhaar card went viral, CMO took note of the incident and issues a directive.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Plays on Slide With Little Girl, Adorably Wags Tail. Watch

The state education department officials and the school principal said the girl whose name is Aarti had been given admission. As reported by ANI, the child has been admitted to Class 1, under the name Aarti as per her parent’s wishes. Her Aadhaar card has also been sent for correction.

The CMO’s release read, “Dinesh of Raipur village of Budaun district went for admission of his daughter Aarti to school. In Aadhar card of Aarti, her name was written as ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha’, due to which the school did not admit her. When this matter reached the Chief Minister, he instructed the Basic Education Department to get the girl admitted to the school immediately.”

Seema Rani, the principal of the school, added, “The woman had come on April 2 for the admission of her daughter. We had asked to get the Aadhar card corrected. She has been admitted to the school.” In the Aadhar card, instead of the name of the child, ‘Madhu’s fifth child’ was found written, which left the school and the Badaun District Magistrate shocked.

The girl’s mother, Madhu had said, “I had gone to school to get my daughter admitted but the teacher mocked at her name in the Aadhar card that said ‘Baby five of Madhu’ and denied her admission.” After the news went viral, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took cognizance of the matter and upon his instructions, Aarti was admitted to the school.

UIDAI authorities have also clarified to the media that a child should not be denied admission to a school just because they don’t have an Aadhaar Card.