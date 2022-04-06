Ballia: A heartbreaking picture of an elderly man dragging his ailing wife on a handcart to a hospital in Uttar Prdaesh’s Ballia district went viral on Tuesday, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak to order a probe into the matter. The incident took place on March 28 in Andaur village of the district.Also Read - Viral Video: Puppy Plays on Slide With Little Girl, Adorably Wags Tail. Watch

Pathak, who holds the health ministry portfolio, tweeted: “In a viral video from Ballia, an old person is seen taking a patient to a hospital in a cart. After getting the information and taking cognisance of the viral video, Health Director General has been asked to probe the incident and take strict action against those responsible.”

बलिया,उत्तर प्रदेश के वायरल वीडियो में एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति मरीज को ठेले पर अस्पताल ले जाते दिखाई दे रहा है।जानकारी प्राप्त होने पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए स्वास्थ्य महानिदेशक को जांच कर दोषियों के विरुद्ध कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए।जिसकी खबर प्रमुख समाचार पत्रों में.. pic.twitter.com/nOjIuIytTn — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) April 5, 2022

In the picture, 58-year-old Sakul Prajapati, a resident of the village in Chilkhar block was seen carrying his ailing 55-year-old wife Jogni to the hospital on a cart. Prajapati took his wife to a health centre which was 3 km away from his house, on the cart as he was unable to find a ride. The doctors there gave some medicines and referred his wife to the district hospital. He then left his wife on the cart at Piyaria village and returned home to take clothes and money and then took her to the hospital on a mini-truck. His wife died during treatment in the hospital, according to police.

Prajapati claimed the death took place at around 11 pm and the hospital refused to provide an ambulance to take the body home, saying the service was not available at night. He then hired a private ambulance for Rs 1,100. Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Pandey said the deputy chief minister has ordered the director general of medical and health to probe the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the state government over the “lack” of adequate health facilities in the state.

उप्र में चिकित्सा की झूठी उपलब्धि के झूठे विज्ञापनों में जितना खर्च किया जाता है, उसका थोड़ा-सा हिस्सा भी अगर सपा के समय सुधरी चिकित्सा सेवाओं पर लगातार खर्च किया जाता रहा होता तो आज भाजपा के राज में स्ट्रेचर व एम्बुलेन्स के अभाव में लोगों की जो जान जा रही है वो बचाई जा सकती थी। pic.twitter.com/De892bcDUb — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 5, 2022

“Even if a small part of what is being spent on false advertisements of achievements in the health sector in UP would have been allocated for medical services that saw a huge improvement during the SP rule, people dying due to lack of stretchers and ambulances under the BJP government could have been saved,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.