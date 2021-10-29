Ahraura: In an incident that sent shock waves, the principal of a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur dangled a child upside down from the first floor of the school building as punishment. After the photograph of the boy dangling down went viral on social media, the principal has been arrested. According to an IANS report, the incident took place in the Sadbhavna Shikshan Sansthan Junior High School in Ahraura, on Thursday.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl's Adorable Reaction On Seeing Her Mother Dressed as A Bride is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

The school principal, Manoj Vishwakarma, apparently, got angry with Sonu Yadav, a Class 2 student, for being ‘naughty while eating’. In a fit of rage, he grabbed the child by one of his legs and hung him from the first-floor balcony of the school building to teach him a lesson in front of other students. Vishwakarma pulled up the child only after he screamed and begged for forgiveness.

This teacher also seems to have been inspired by #Godse: In a school in #Mirzapur-Ahraura, #uttarpradesh student studying in class 2nd did mischief, then the teacher grabbed his feet and hanged him from the building. pic.twitter.com/9whomOUHaN — Abhayjit singh(अभयजीत सिंह) (@abhayjitsandhu) October 28, 2021

Manoj Vishwakarma has now been arrested and charged under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, according to a NDTV report.

Sonu’s father Ranjit Yadav said, “My son had only gone to eat gol gappa with the other kids and they were being a little naughty. For this, the principal meted out such a punishment which could have endangered my son’s life.”

However, the accused principal said that Sonu’s father had asked them to correct his son.

Sonu is very mischievous… he bites children, he also bites teachers. His father asked us to correct him. So, we tried to scare him. He was hung upside down from the upper floor for fear,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)