Oklahoma: An Oklahoma mother is being hailed as a superhero after she rescued 10 members of a celebrated all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan just before the Taliban took power of the country. The team, which consists of young science-enthusiasts ageing from 16 to 18 years, were moved out of Kabul to a secure location.

According to NBC, 60-year-old Allyson Reneau, a mother of 11 and Harvard graduate, began fearing for the girls’ well-being as tensions escalated in the country. Notably, Reneau had met the robotics team a few years ago at the 2019 Human to Mars conference and had kept in touch with them over the years.

She said she “couldn’t shake” the feeling that the girls were in danger while watching the news of the advancing insurgent army in early August. Hoping to get them out, she contacted her former roommate who worked in the US Embassy in Qatar and initiated the necessary paperwork. Her friend was able to file all the paperwork, and with the help of the embassy, started the process of getting the girls out of Kabul. “She wrote up a request, and I got all of their passports together. She went back to the Embassy at midnight and worked all night to prepare documents and packets for the girls,” Reneau said.

Finally, 10 girls managed to board the US-bound flight from Kabul airport and they are now at a secure location in the country and will pursue their education from there.

Reneau posted a photo on Instagram sharing the update, but also mentioned that the second group of ladies is yet to be rescued. She and others are now working to help evacuate 25 additional girls on the team and their mentors, according to NBC.

“Several members of the girls Afghan robotics team have safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Kabul, Afghanistan,” a statement from the Digital Citizen Fund and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said of the Afghan Girls Robotic Team.

Reneau had posted a photo on Instagram before the rescue as well, asking the world to hope and pray for them. Her caption said, “I usually don’t like to ask for help, but please pray for these Afghan girls. I can’t say much more, but they are in need of a miracle right now.”

