Aurraiya: In many parts of India, monkeys are revered and worshipped as they are believed to be Hanuman's army that helped lord Rama invade Lanka. A simian's death is considered inauspicious in the rural interiors of Uttar Pradesh since a monkey is believed to be a symbol of Lord Hanuman. So, when a langur died in a UP district, locals gave the simian a befitting farewell by conducting dignified last rites.

According to an IANS report, a langur died in Phaphund area in Aurraiya district after coming in contact with a live electric wire. The locals then arranged a funeral procession with a band in attendance and performed its last rites as per Hindu traditions. They chanted hymns and walked behind the cart in which the 'langur' was being carried to the outskirts of the town for its last rites.

Earlier, the locals gave bath to the dead body of the 'langur ' that was wrapped with saffron colour shroud and a flower garland was placed around it as per Hindu rituals. After this, the funeral procession was taken out in a cart and all over the route people showered flower petals amid mournful tunes played by the band members. The monkey was later buried as per the rituals.

In a similar incident last year, residents of Ganeshganj village of Madhya Pradesh held a funeral procession with 'band-baaja' for their beloved bull, popularly known as Nandi Baba. After his death, the bull's body was draped in flowers and garlands and a funeral procession was taken out, so that the village could bid him a final goodbye. The tractor in which he was kept was also decorated with flowers, and was toured around the entire village.

