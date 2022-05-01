New Delhi: Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul was allegedly attacked by unidentified individuals with a knife. According to an update he shared on his Instagram Stories, Paul was also beaten with sticks and had received five stitches in the injuries sustained in the attack. He uploaded a picture of himself lying on a stretcher with a bandaged thumb and injury marks on his legs, in his Stories, with the caption: “People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me”.Also Read - Will Consider Positively, Need Approval From CJI: Centre on Usage of Local Language in Judiciary

Also Read - New COVID Cases In Delhi, Mumbai Soar To Highest Levels Since February; PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting Today

Paul did not share any information about how he was attacked. However, in another update on Instagram Stories, he said: “I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself. My right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches. I was beaten by sticks and clubs, but thank God, I defended myself after beating two people. They ran away but I was already injured. Pray for me.” Also Read - PM Modi To Visit Assam On Thursday, State Government Announces Holiday in These Districts

Kili Paul, who became an internet sensation for his videos of lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs along with his sister Neema, was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February this year. He had posted about the award on his Instagram handle. Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan had also shared a few pictures with Paul who visited the High Commission’s office in Tanzania.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

Later, in the 86th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also heaped praises on Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul and asked Indians to take inspiration from them. PM Modi appreciated their creativity and commented that he was grateful to them for paying “a tribute to Lata didi and singing our national anthem”.

Overwhelmed by the shoutout, Kili Paul shared a heartfelt post to thank PM Modi. In an Instagram post, Kili shared the screenshots of the tweets posted on the Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “I’m so happy about this and thank you Sir @narendramodi. I’m so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news, this inspired me a million times,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Notably, Kili Paul shot to fame after his video of lip-syncing to the Shershah song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with his sister Neema Paul went crazy viral and even drew reactions from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Paul, who has 2.7 million Instagram followers, has also made reels on other Bollywood hit songs and has gained a huge following from the Indian audience. He is followed by popular Indian film celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Gul Panag and Richa Chadha.