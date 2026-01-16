Home

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma make BIG move, buy another property for Rs...

Viral news: The popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have purchased two land parcels worth the amount of Rs. 37.86 crores. This leads to an increase in the real estate property of the couple in Maharashtra’s coastal town, Alibaug. This becomes the couple’s second major investment in the region in the last four years. As per the property registration documents, which were accessed through CRE Matrix, both the land parcels amount to more than 5 acres. The location of the property is Zirad Village, which lies in proximity to the Awas Beach in the Raigad district of Alibaug.

Details of the land in Alibaug

The newly purchased property in Alibaug is 1.474 hectares and 0.627 hectares. The total acquired land area is 21,010 square meters. The official records stated that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had paid a total of Rs. 2.27 crores and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Not first investment in Alibaug

The property is not the first one of the celebrity couple in Alibaug. In the year 2022, Kohli and his wife were in the headlines for an eight-acre plot in the area. This real estate piece was bought for the amount of Rs. 19 crore. The farmhouse has high-end amenities like a swimming pool, which controls temperature. In addition, it has a customised kitchen along with four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, staff quarters, and a parking area.

Other celebrities own property in Alibaug

Alibaug is a popular region to own property. Many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Rahul Khanna also own real estate pieces here. The property is extraordinary not only for its quiet beaches and greenery but also for the investment perspectives. The local brokers in the area point out that the region has seen a great rise from Rs. 250 – Rs. 300 per square foot to almost Rs. 15,000 – Rs. 17,000 per square foot in the year 2026.

