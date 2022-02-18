Viral News: Needless to say, turning 100 is one of the biggest milestone in a person’s life. Not many can reach that magical age, and if one does, the milestone needs to be celebrated. One such person is Biswanath Sarkar, a resident of a remote village from West Bengal, who remarried his 90-year-old wife Surodhwani Sarkar to celebrate his 100th birthday. And the credit for the idea goes to the couple’s children and grandchildren, who wanted to do something special for Biswanath when he turned 100, Hindustan Times reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Bindaas Bride Ditches The Shy Look, Dances Her Heart Out Before Wedding | Watch

On Wednesday, Biswanath remarried his 90-year-old wife Surodhwani in a gala wedding, organized by his six children, 23 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. The couple’s daughter-in-law said that the idea of remarriage struck her when she saw something of a similar kind on social media a few months back. When she talked about it to her family members, everyone was onboard. The couple’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who live in other states, returned to the village to celebrate the occasion.

“The bride comes to the groom’s family. So, we planned it accordingly. Even though our grandparents stay at Beniapukur village in Jiaganj, we have our ancestral house in Bamunia village, around five km away. My grandmother was taken there two days earlier,” Pinto Mondol, one of the grandsons, said.

The granddaughters were in charge of getting the bride ready, whereas the grandsons prepared the groom. The groom then went to Bamunia on a horse-cart to get his bride home and as soon he arrived, fireworks were lit. The couple wore dhoti-kurta and saree and exchanged the garlands made of currency notes. A grand dinner was later arranged and the family’s neighbours were also invited.