New Delhi: India woke up to the terrible news of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death on Sunday. The singer , who inspired millions of artists worldwide, breathed her last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning. Soon after the news broke, a wave of sadness and grief swept across the nation, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from all quarters. Mourning her demise, Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a monochrome picture of Lata Mangeshkar from her young years and wrote, “What can you say when you no longer have your voice…?”.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For White Saree Was Inevitable: 5 Pictures of Melody Queen in White Sarees

Here’s the post:

What can you say when you no longer have your voice…?

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mdltpggben — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2022

The post has gone viral, saddening people, with many re-sharing Mahindra’s post with their own tributes for the Melody queen. Others posted similar black and white images of the legendary singer.

In the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, India has lost her voice, her soul. She may have words but how can they be expressed so beautifully ever again? https://t.co/IchaFmafQv pic.twitter.com/1A1aq5J1O0 — Rajveer (@rajveer_rajver) February 6, 2022

Rest in Peace Lata Didi🙏🙏🙏

A legendary loss for the entire world, she was a manifestation of goddess and a precious gift to India as well humanity, her divine presence & voice strengthened our nation. #LataDidi #LataMangeshkarPassesAway #bharatRatna #UnitedIndia — Arrjun🇮🇳 (@halderonline) February 6, 2022

Today we lost the voice of our nation. Om Shanti.🙏😔#LataMangeshkar ji shall live eternally in our hearts! https://t.co/SnaaBOKqvx — Samruddhi (@_Samruddhi__) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to the legendary singer. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he wrote in a tweet.

Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be shifted from her residence on Peddar Road to Shivaji Park in Mumbai around 4.30 pm for public darshan followed by cremation. A two-day national mourning has also been announced by the Government on India and flags on all Government buildings across India will fly at half mast. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the singer will be accorded a funeral as per state honours.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in 1942 at an age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon’, ‘Babul Pyare’, Lag Ja Gale Se Phir’ among others are some of her iconic songs.

One of India’s most loved voices, she was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour. Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.