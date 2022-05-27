New Delhi: Hours after reports about misuse of facilities at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium by senior IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife and fellow IAS officer Rinku Dugga, both were transferred out of the national capital to different locations from Delhi on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. According to reports, the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that the bureaucrat could walk his dog at the facility. Notably, Khirwar had been taking his dog for a walk in the stadium after it was emptied out by 7pm, with athletes having to cut short their practice sessions.Also Read - Viral Video: Passengers Break Into Garba Dance At Ratlam Station As Train Arrives Early. Watch

Reacting to the row, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the state-run stadiums and facilities in Delhi will remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can practice as they please.

Kejriwal announced, “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them.”

Khirwar and Dugga are 1994-batch officers of the AGMUT cadre.