Mayurbhanj: In a midnight operation, the forest department rescued an elephant that had fallen into a pit at Tembatola village of Bangiriposhi range. The incident happened when a herd of elephants entered the village located in Mayurbhanj district at night, willing to cross it and enter the forest.Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Viral 'Love Nwantiti' Song, Wins Hearts With Her Killer Expressions | Watch

Seeing the group of elephants, the villagers panicked and started shouting and running. Agitated by the noise, the group of elephants hurried away from the village when one of the elephants fell into the pit in Tembatola.

“An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants created a panic among the villagers who started running seeing the elephants, during which, one of the elephants fell into the pit,” Wildlife researcher, Anoomitra Acharya, told ANI.

Odisha | An elephant was rescued from a pit near Tembatola village in Mayurbhanj, late Saturday. A group of elephants had entered a village. On seeing them, people started running, which is when one of them fell into the pit: Anoomitra Acharya, Wildlife researcher (03.10) pic.twitter.com/6N9ARiyX3D — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

After the mishap, The Bangiriposhi Forest Department officials were immediately informed following which, the rescue operation was undertaken. A JCB was summoned at the site, and the officials of the forest department executed the rescue operation late at night itself. The elephant is now reported to be in the nearby forest.

In a similar incident a few months back, a one-and-a-half-year old elephant was rescued by the forest officials in Karnataka’s Kodagu after it fell into a toilet pit.