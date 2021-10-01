Munbai: Needless to say, Mumbai Police’s social media accounts are a treasure trove for some of the wittiest, punniest and cheekiest posts on the internet. Not just funny, Mumbai Police is also known for driving home some really hard hitting messages with all that’s trending. This time, Mumbai police has won hearts as it addressed misogyny in Bollywood movies calling out problematic dialogues in films like Kabir Singh, Dil Dhadakne Do and Dabbang.Also Read - Ganapati Bappa In IPS Avatar: Mumbai Police Portrays Lord Ganesha As Police Officer, Call Him 'India's Premier Security'

On Thursday, the official Twitter account of Mumbai police put out a series of posts with #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny by highlighting several misogynist dialogues from famous Bollywood films urging citizens to ‘mind their language’ and not use such words around women. The post features dialogues from Dabangg, Kabir Singh, Chashme Baddoor, Hum Tumhare hain Sanam and Ujda Chaman.

Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani got a double mention, first for the scene where Kabir tells his girlfriend to fix her dupatta in front of other men. The second was for the time he angrily tells a man how she is his ‘bandi’. “But I allowed Ayesha to run her business” from Dil Dhadakne Do also finds a mention.

Alongside the pictures, the caption read,” Cinema is a reflection of our society -Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene!”

Have a look:

Cinema is a reflection of our society – Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene! #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny#MindYourLanguage#WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/Shro2v9Qvx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 30, 2021

The posts have gone viral, with netizens hailing Mumbai police for highlighting such a socially relevant issue. Users appreciated the creative messaging used to denounce misogyny in Hindi films. One user wrote, ”Whoever is doing social media content for Mumbai Police should be awarded for such brilliant posts. Kudos.’

Here are more reactions:

Thank you for taking such steps to bring in positive changes. Keep protecting and loving citizens like you always do. 🙏🙏 — Monalisha Pani (@MonalishaPani1) September 30, 2021

It wouldn't have been a surprise if all the four placards had Kabir Singh dialogues on them. https://t.co/ezDAfjRl0z — TheFilmyFunda (@funda_filmy) September 30, 2021

Full respect, keep up the good work Mumbai police.🙏🙏

Very good message. — Sarabjit Chadha (@SarabSerbie) September 30, 2021

When one user said the police should “focus on potholes & traffic, not misogyny,” Mumbai police replied, “With due respect to the need of addressing the other concerns you mentioned, misogyny seems to be a lesser problem in the nature of comparison you have drawn. Exactly the reason why #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny needs to be reiterated as many times and in as many ways.”

With due respect to the need of addressing the other concerns you mentioned, misogyny seems to be a lesser problem in the nature of comparison you have drawn. Exactly the reason why #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny needs to be reiterated as many times and in as many ways https://t.co/UyJcCUkkTk — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 30, 2021

What do you think?