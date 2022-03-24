Viral News: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has registered an overwhelming response from the audience and has been absolutely unstoppable at the box office. The craze around Vivek Agnihotri’s movie continues to grow immensely as people across the world throng to the cinema halls to watch the political thriller. Recently, one woman artist from Vidisha was so moved and impressed by the movie that she made the poster of this film with her blood. The artist, identified as Manju Soni, got about 10 ml of her blood drawn and painted the seven main characters of The Kashmir Files on the sheet and made it a poster.
Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the picture of her art and thanked the woman. In a tweet, he wrote, ”OMG. Unbelievable. I don’t know what to say… how to thank Manju Soni ji. @manjusoni, Shat shat pranam. Gratitude. If anyone knows her, pls share her contacts with me in DM.” In a second tweet, he said, ”Though I appreciate feelings but I very seriously request people not to try anything like this. This is not good at all.”
See the pictures here:
The picture has gone viral, and though many appreciated her gesture, they didn’t approve of her using blood for the painting. One user wrote, ”TheKashmirFilesMovie is a revolution still cannot endorse painting with blood. Her feelings must be appreciated though.” Another wrote, ”Better donate blood , there are many colours (organic) also available that can be used . Poster is beautiful but don’t appreciate wasting blood .”
The Kashmir Files which tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.