Viral News: In today’s edition of bizarre, a woman dressed as a nun was seen playing and dancing with a skeleton outside the old Hull graveyard in England. Pictures of the strange occurrence which have horrified and spooked social media users, was taken by a passenger who was passing by in a car on Spring Bank West just outside the Cemetery. The incident is said to have happened on September 11.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Python Swallows Whole Deer in Rajasthan, Brave Enough To Watch?

In the images, the woman wearing a a cream nun’s habit and coif headpiece is seen dancing with a human skeleton. In another picture, she is seen playing with something else as well that appears to look like a dog. People who saw the strange sight said that the woman was actually dancing with the skeleton for several minutes, and was not all bothered by other people’s presence.

See the pictures here: