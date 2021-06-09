Viral News: A British woman is being hailed as a hero after she saved her identical twin sister from the jaws of a crocodile in a Mexican lagoon. The incident happened in Puerto Escondido about 450 miles (724km) southeast of Mexico City when 28-year-old Melissa Laurie and Georgia Laurie, were taking a swim in Manialtepec Lagoon at night. Notably, the lagoon is known for its glowing bioluminescent waters. Also Read - This 10 Second Viral Crocodile-Chicken Video Proves 'Jo Soyega Wo Khoyega' | Watch

All of a sudden, Melissa was dragged underwater by a 10-ft crocodile and her sister found her face-down on the surface several minutes later. Georgia tried to drag her out of the water and take her to the boat when the crocodile attacked them again.

Georgia bravely fought off the crocodile and repeatedly punched the beast in face in a bid to save her sister. Notably, she had heard that with some animals, one has to start hitting them to scare them away, especially when they are hunting.

The crocodile came back thrice to attack Mellisa and tossed her around “like a rag doll”. However, Georgia did not give up and kept punching the crocodile with all her might.

”Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head. She suffered lacerations, bite wounds too,” father of the twin women said, adding that it was Georgia’s experience as a diver that she was able to save her sister.

The twins’ sister, Hana, told the PA Media news agency the family were proud of Georgia, who fought off the crocodile three times. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the twins’ parents, Sue and Sean Laurie, said Melissa is in a medically induced coma, to prevent infection to her injuries. “Melissa is alive, but we don’t know if her injuries are life-threatening or not.She has water on her lungs and she has been coughing up blood. So we don’t know if she has a punctured lung or not. She has been put into a medically induced coma,” the women’s mother Sue Laurie told the Mail Online.