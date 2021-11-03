Viral News: An elderly woman was left shocked after she discovered that the diamond she was about to throw away was worth millions. According to a BBC report, the woman who is in her 70s, found the diamond when she had been clearing her home in Northumberland. Initially, she thought it was a costume jewellery stone and didn’t think much of it.Also Read - Amazing Luck! Woman Finds 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond in US State Park, Gets To Keep It

However, she then took it to an auctioneer to see how much it might be worth, only to find that it was a 34-carat diamond and that it was worth £2m. According to BBC, the woman had bought the stone along with several other items at a car boot sale many years ago. When she finally realised the diamond’s real worth, she was left in disbelief and could not believe that she had almost thrown it in the bin.

Mark Lane, of Featonby’s Auctioneers in North Shield, North Tyneside said that the stone had been in kept in a box along with the woman’s wedding bands and other low-value pieces of costume jewellery.

“The lady came in with a bag of jewellery as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. She told us she’d been having a clear out and that it nearly went in the bin before her neighbour suggested bringing her items to us to get valued,” he told The BBC.