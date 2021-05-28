Viral News: A 27-year-old woman has given birth to a baby boy who was so enormous that it took two people to lift him out of her! Measuring 2 feet tall and weighing 12lbs 9oz, the huge baby boy was born to Amy Smit and her husband Zac, from Cheddington, Buckinghamshire. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Effect: Parents in Odisha Rush to Name Their Newborns After The Menacing Storm!

Notably, Amy Smit, delivered baby Zagrys via Caesarean section on May 25 at a hospital near her home and was left shocked to see him. The couple said that their son was so large he didn’t fit on the weighing scales.

Amy told The Mirror: “He was so big that it took two people to lift him out. There were all these really small ladies around me, and I heard one of them saying, ‘I need some help, he’s enormous’.When they lifted him above the screen for me and Zac to see, my first words were ‘b***** hell’. We knew he was going to be a tall baby because all the scans showed he was quite long, and both Zac and I are around the six-foot mark. But we had no idea he would be that big”

”He didn’t even fit on the scales when they went to weigh him, he was too long and wide. They had to make a makeshift plank thing to balance him on them.We had bought clothes for up to three months, because we expected him to be tall,” Amy added.

According to the BBC, the average birth weight of baby boys in the UK is about 7lb 8oz, so Zac is almost twice the size of an average newborn.

Amy, who also has a daughter Lola, said that, unlike her first pregnancy, she had no appetite this time and ate quite less. Now, at two months old, Zeik is weighing in at a hefty 6.7kg (14lbs 12oz).