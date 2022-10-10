Viral News: It’s the festive season in India and brands are going all out to attract customers through lucrative offers and discounts. With the sale season on, customers are also flocking to shopping websites to get their hands on a good deal. With so many orders, mix-ups and misplacements are known to happen when it comes to online product delivery. More often than not, people end up receiving bizarre items instead of the gadgets they ordered. In another such incident, a woman from Kaushambi district of UP got the shock of her life when she received cow dung cake instead of the wrist watch she ordered.Also Read - Viral Video: Cardboard Used As Makeshift Plaster on Patient's Fractured Leg at MP's Bhind Hospital | Watch

According to Navbharat Times, Neelam Yadav had ordered the watch estimated to be Rs 1,304 during Flipkart Big Billion Days. She opted for cash on delivery, following which her order arrived on September 28. When she opened the package,she was shocked to find the Flipkart delivery agent had handed a packet containing 4 small cow dung cakes. Visibly angry, her brother called up the delivery boy and chased him down to Chail to settle the grievance. The delivery agent agreed to return the money and collected the mistakenly delivered cow dung cakes from the customer.

In a similar incident, a customer named Yashaswi Sharma said he ordered his father a laptop during the Big Billion Days sale, but got a few bars of soap instead. In a LinkedIn post, he narrated the entire ordeal. He wrote, "He was unaware of "open-box" delivery concept (if you don't know what it is, yes, most people in India are not familiar with it yet). Open-box means he was to give OTP to delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop. He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered. I have CCTV proof of delivery boy coming and going without box being inspected. And subsequently the unboxing revealed no laptop inside."