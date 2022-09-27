Viral News: Needless to say, a resume is a vital tool in a job search since it details your best and most relevant abilities and attributes. The resume acts as a bridge between you and the prospective recruiter, so a good resume is of paramount importance. People, these days, draft interesting and creative resumes to make them stand out. Recently, a woman took her creative skills to the next level, got her resume printed on a cake and sent it to the employer directly! Determined to get a job at Nike, the woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn decided to send a unique resume instead of formally emailing it to the job application.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Lovingly Sings to Her Husband in Hospital, Makes Internet Emotional | Watch

Sharing the story of her cake resume, Karly on her Linkedin post wrote, "They are not currently hiring for any positions on that team, but I wanted to find some way for the team to know who I was."

"What better way than to send a cake to a big party. I was brainstorming with my former colleague Trent Gander. When he said, "Karly do better, this is a creative place, show up in a creative way!" He was right. And then the brainstorming began. How could I get an edible resume on top of a cake delivered to a party (I wasn't invited to), to THE team I wanted it to go to, from North Carolina all the way to Beaverton, Oregon," she added.

She then narrated how her cake resume was delivered by a lady named Denise Baldwin, who had to make sure the cake got into the right hands and was seen by the relevant people and not just left at the front desk. When asked to leave the cake at the front desk, Denise insisted: “No, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person.”

While the woman did not get the job, her creativity and determination impressed and motivated a lot of people on the internet. A user wrote, “Great idea & effort! Well if the recruitment systems weren’t so broken, people wouldn’t be left to such creative (and maybe desperate) efforts to get noticed in their job search.” However, others weren’t too happy with it and called it a “terrible gimmick”. Another commented, “This is an awful approach and you will not get a job at Nike. And there is no way I would hire anyone with an inappropriate gimmick like this. In fact, I would question your judgement.”