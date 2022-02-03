Viral News: An Irish woman has listed her husband for ‘sale’ on an auction site after he left her at home with the kids to go on a fishing trip. According to the advert listed on New Zealand eBay-style site, TradeMe, Linda McAlister said John is 6 foot 1, 37 years old, a “shootin’ and fishin’ sort of fellow” and is a beef farmer. She added that John would remain “loyal provided he’s fed and watered”.Also Read - Meet Bhuban Badyakar, Peanut Seller-Turned-Singer With Viral Song 'Kacha Badam'

“Over hydration may lead to some unsavoury consequences… videos available on request,” Linda wrote. “Still needs some house training, I have neither the time nor the patience at the moment,” the description added. The ad said, “Sale is final, no returns or exchanges.”

“As he is a shootin’, and fishin’ sort of fellow it’s not unusual behaviour, but with kids on school holidays and bed times slipping later and later, they are all driving me wild,” Linda, told stuff.co.nz.

The couple got married in Ireland in 2019 and have two boys, 4-year-old Colt and 6-year-old Ryder. John didn’t know his wife had put him up for sale until his friends alerted him to the auction. Linda told Stuff that her husband saw the funny side and that he was ‘laughing at the whole thing’.

The advertisement was eventually taken down for breaching the site’s terms and conditions but not before bidding had risen to €63. “While we love seeing Kiwis having fun, ultimately our priority is ensuring all of our members have a great experience onsite,” TradeMe’s policy and compliance manager James Ryan told Stuff.