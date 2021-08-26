Pennsylvania: Even though millions of people have died from the deadly Covid-19, some people are still hell-bent on proving that COVID-19 virus is not a threat and refuse to adhere to proper guidelines. In one such shocking incident, a woman from US’ Pennsylvania claimed she had COVID-19 and deliberately coughed on food inside a supermarket. According to an NBC News Report, the food, on which the lady coughed, was worth $35,000 (Rs 25.96 lakhs).Also Read - Viral Video: Foodie Bride Gorges on Dosa & Ice-Cream Before Wedding Ceremony | Watch

The incident which took place in March last year, has surfaced now after the matter was being heard in court. Notably, 37-year-old Margaret Ann Cirko coughed and spit on food in a supermarket in Pennsylvania, while shouting that she was infected by the virus. Further, she also yelled that the people present in the supermarket are going to get sick. Post her little stunt, security guards escorted her out of the store. The supermarket was then forced to throw the entire stock away because of the coronavirus scare.

However, after she was arrested, her COVID-19 results came negative.

During the trial, Cirko issued an apology stating that she was drunk at the time of the incident. Though the apology was accepted , Cirko still got sentenced to 2-years of jail, followed by 8 years probation after release. In addition, she was asked to pay $30,000 to the supermarket.

A Facebook post was also shared by the supermarket which described the entire incident. ”The manager informed me that a woman, who the police know to be a chronic problem in the community, came into the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case, and grocery. While there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a very twisted prank, we will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We had no choice but to throw out all of the products she came in contact with. Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything.”

Well, this strict punishment might act as a deterrent for COVID naysayers.