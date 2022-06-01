“In true love the smallest distance is too great and the greatest distance can be bridged.”Also Read - No Pictures, No Wedding! UP Bride Refuses to Marry Groom as He Fails to Arrange Photographer

This quote somehow rings true when we consider the following piece of news. Recently, a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman swam across the border to marry her boyfriend from India. Giving the phrase ‘How far can you for love’ a new meaning, the young woman braved the wild forests of the Sunderbans, broke laws and swam for an hour to reach India.

According to India Today, the woman has been identified as Krishna Mandal from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Abhik Mandal, is a resident of India. The couple fell in love with each other after they became friends on Facebook. They even decided to marry each other without even having met each other. Desperate to meet her boyfriend, Krishna decided to take the huge risk by illegally entering the country as she did not own a passport.

What happened next?

Well, for all who are waiting to know what happened next, the woman was successful in meeting her boyfriend. The couple got married at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on May 29. However, since Krishna trespassed and entered India illegally, she got arrested on May 30. Sources claim that Krishna will now be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission.

How far can you go for your favourite chocolate?

In a similar story that doesn’t involve love, but chocolate, a Bangladeshi teen was arrested and put behind bars for illegally crossing into India to buy chocolate. The boy identified as Eman Hossain, a resident of a Bangladeshi village close to Shalda River ( the international border between the two countries), regularly swam across the water body to buy his favourite Indian chocolate in Tripura’s Sipahijala district. He used to sneak through a hole in the barbed wire fencing to buy chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village in India, and return home the same way.

However, his adventures came to an end on April 13 when Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed Hossain while he was undertaking one such journey. The boy was handed over to local police, which produced him before the court. He was remanded to 15 days’ judicial custody.