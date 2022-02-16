Mumbai: Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 69. He had been in hospital for a month being treated for multiple health issues. His death comes less than a fortnight after music legend Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. Soon after the news broke, Twitter users including celebrities and politicians expressed shock and poured their condolences for the Disco King.Also Read - Why Bappi Lahiri Used To Wear So Much Gold?

Mumbai Police, which is known for its relevant posts, also took to Twitter to pay tributes to Bappi Da. The post quotes lyrics from one of his popular songs that read, “Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re”, along with the hashtag #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold, referring to his love of gold jewellery. The graphic attached with the text also featured his iconic gold chain to hint at the word ‘Chain’.

See the post:

Born as Alokesh Lahiri on 27 November 1952, he was fondly called ‘Bappi Da’ by his fans. Lahiri first composed music for a Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and launched his Bollywood career with a film, ‘Nanha Shikari’. In the 80s, he popularised synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and shot to global fame with his chartbuster music for Disco Dancer and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”. He has delivered major box office successes in Hindi and Bengali films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Amar Sangeet, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya and so on.