Young Professional Uses First Stipend To Buy AC For Family; Garners Praise

Devesh Kumar, a young professional, shared a photo of buying an AC for his family with his first internship money. The tweet has gone viral.

The post has received over 8 lakh views. (Image Credits: Twitter)

In an era when self-fulfilment and personal gains are seen as goals, a young professional’s heart-warming act of selflessness has captured the attention of social media. The young man’s act serves as a shining example of the values that hold families together. In a world where many young professionals prioritise personal comforts and luxuries, this person’s decision to use his first internship stipend to purchase an air conditioner for his family showcases a profound sense of responsibility, gratitude, and love. Devesh Kumar, a recent graduate from Netaji Subhas University of Technology happily shared a photo of the air conditioner he bought for his family using the stipend he received from his internship. He is interning as a software development engineer, as evident from his bio on the social media platform X (earlier Twitter). Sharing the photo he wrote, “Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family”.

Soon after, he made a correction in another tweet, replacing “salary” with “stipend.” Despite the correction, the post gained tremendous attention, accumulating over 8 lakh views and garnering praise from social media users in the comments section.

Contributed my first internship salary to buy an AC for the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zToVfKTxkF — Devesh Kumar (@theywayshhh) July 24, 2023

Users Floored By Generosity

The story of Devesh Kumar’s act of kindness and selflessness melted the hearts of many social media users. People flooded the reply section with congratulatory remarks, celebrating this remarkable achievement in Kumar’s life. One person highlighted the joy of bringing comfort to one’s family and expressed, “Many congratulations. The joy of being able to provide even a little comfort to your family, that too, with your very first stipend is beyond any joy that any amount with gazillion zeros can ever furnish.”

Many congratulations. The joy of being able to provide even a little comfort to your family, that too,with your very first stipend is beyond any joy, that any amount with gazillion zeros can ever furnish. — Uprite rahul (@RahulUprite) July 25, 2023



Others also commended Kumar’s act of using his hard-earned money to support his family, stating, “The feeling of gifting your family with your own hard-earned money feels so good. Congratulations Brother on your new journey.”

The feeling of gifting your family with your own hard earned money feels so good.❤️❤️ Congratulations Brother on your new journey. — Arnav Agarwal (@arnavclix09) July 25, 2023



Another person, moved by the selflessness, wrote, “I don’t know you, but I am proud of you, my friend.”

I don’t know you but I am proud of you my friend. — Navneet Singh Kaler (@navvvneat) July 24, 2023

Many users shared their own stories. An account commented, “Best feeling in the world, remember when I got my first salary, sent most of it home, I felt so useful to them. All the best mate.”

Best feeling in the world, remember when I got my first salary, sent most of it home, I felt so useful to them. All the best mate ❤️ — Big Sheddy 🦅 (@coder_blvck) July 25, 2023

Another Similar Story:

The news of Kumar’s generosity and dedication resonated with many users. Some compared it to a similar heart-warming viral video from the previous year, where a young boy gifted a pair of sneakers and socks to his sibling using his first paycheque.

