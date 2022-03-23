Viral News: Memes have raining on Twitter ever since online food aggregator Zomato announced its 10-minute food delivery feature, Zomato Instant. Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, announced on Twitter said that they would start the service in Gurugram next month. “We do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery,” Goyal’s statement read.Also Read - From Momos To Biryani: How Will Zomato Deliver Instant Food In 10 Minutes, Founder Explains

However, Twitter users weren’t convinced and took to social media platforms to make memes out of Zomato’s ambitious plans. While several users criticised the service, others raised concerns over delivery partners, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time. Many also opined that such instant food orders might risk the lives of people involved, specially delivery boys. Others questioned how the proposed plan was logistically possible, given the traffic situation in metro cities.

Despite assurances from the company, the 10-minute instant delivery move was mercilessly trolled on social media and many people criticised the service by using memes.

See some hilarious memes here:

We don't need your 10 minute service.@zomato You guys will do anything for money?

Pls think about your riders. #10minutedelivery pic.twitter.com/TSeFAL0vkL — Nitesh Nanda (@Niteshnanda0) March 22, 2022

#Zomato announces instant delivery in 10 mins

Customers be like: pic.twitter.com/6EYJB9LsDF — Riya Pareek (@riyaapareek) March 21, 2022

#Zomato plans to deliver food in 10 mins

Le Delhi traffic traffic 🚦🚦 pic.twitter.com/rN06DDIGD0 — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) March 21, 2022

Zomato said the quick delivery would rely on a dense network of “finishing counters” which will be located in high-demand customer neighbourhoods, and that time optimisation would not happen on the road or put lives at risk. Meanwhile, MP Karti P Chidambaram also strongly criticised Zomato’s move. In a tweet, he wrote, ”This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with @zomato. I have raised this in Parliament & have written to the Govt. Will pursue this further.”

This is absurd! It’s going to put undue pressure on the delivery personnel, who are not employees & who have no benefits or security, who have no bargaining power with @zomato I have raised this in Parliament & have written to the Govt. Will pursue this further. https://t.co/fH8yflloiY pic.twitter.com/PfQIe2nfR4 — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) March 21, 2022

