Viral News: A young Iranian woman, widely known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ finally revealed her real face on Iranian TV following her release from prison. The 21-year-old woman, Sahar Tabar, had allegedly undergone several surgeries to look like the famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. In the pictures, she sported a razor-sharp jawline, an oversized pout, icy blue contact lenses and washed-out skin, playing up the illusion that she had been dug up from a grave. When she started posting her creepy look on social media, she was dubbed as a “zombie” and a “corpse bride”.Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Python Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Her Arm As She Removes It From Cage | Watch

Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, had originally been jailed for obscenity and insulting the hijab, according to the Iran Human Rights News Agency. She was arrested in October 2019 for ‘corruption’ and ‘blasphemy’ and sentenced to ten years in prison. However, she was recently released after serving only 14 months, as reported by activist Masih Alinejad. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Upon her release, she made a shocking revelation saying that she never went under the knife to achieve her ghoulish appearance. She admitted that she doctored her pictures in the hopes of gaining international fame with a fake macabre makeover.

HERE’S WHAT SHE ACTUALLY LOOKS LIKE:

“What you saw on Instagram was the computer effects I used to create the image,” she told the state-run news outlet, reported The Sun. Tabar revealed that she “wanted to be famous since I was a child” and that’s why, she figured out that “cyberspace was an easy way” to achieve her goal. “It was much easier than becoming an actor,” she said, reported The Sun.

However, her views about social media have dramatically changed now, she vowed to not use Instagram again. “I’m sure I will not even put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page,” she said.