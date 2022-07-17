Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of several Kiwi fruits hiding somewhere in between a lot of Kiwi birds is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot the fruits hiding in plain sight. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time as it is said that the Kiwis can only be spotted by one per cent of people.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The Snake in The Forest? Only 1% People Can

The puzzle image shows dozens of tiny Kiwis, which are flightless birds native to New Zealand. Somewhere between all these birds, four Kiwi fruits are camouflaging, which look very similar to little birdies.

Take a close look at the picture below:

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find all the hidden Kiwis in under a minute, no matter how much they stared at the picture. So, here are a few hints that might help you spot the 4 Kiwi fruits in the picture.

Here’s the solution to the optical illusion:

Did you manage to spot all the Kiwis?