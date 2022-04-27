Viral Optical Illusion Photo: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A retro painting is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot a bear hidden in plain sight. Can you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in less than 60 seconds?Also Read - What Do You See? This Viral Optical Illusion Test Will Reveal If You Are Happy Or Sad Right Now!

The old painting, shared by Playbuzz, shows a hunter bent on his knees with a rifle in his arm while hunting in a snow-covered forest. Somewhere in the drawing, a large grizzly bear is hiding. Look closely and try to find the bear in the following puzzle: Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Do You See Frog or Horse In This Painting? It Says This About Your Personality

Also Read - Dhundo to Jaanein: Let's See If You Can Spot The Squirrel in This Viral Picture Puzzle!

If you need help in finding the bear look in between the trees on the right side. It might be difficult for some people to spot as the bear is actually upside down and disguised as a cliff face.

Here’s the solution to the viral puzzle: