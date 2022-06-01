Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of beer glasses and bottles is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot a trophy hidden in plain sight.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Elephant Hiding In This Photo? Only 1 Per Cent People Can

Do you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in under 60 seconds? People who can locate the golden trophy in under a minute might have an advantage over those who cannot. The mind-bending image, created by Stonegate Pub Company, has a trophy hidden somewhere between the pints of beer. Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: There Are 8 Animals Hidden in This Black & White Image, Can You Find All of Them?

The makers of the viral puzzle have made your task easier by giving you a hint of what you’re looking for. Here’s a clue of what the trophy looks like: Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Sleeping Cat Hidden in The Pile of Wood?

If you need some help in finding the trophy, here’s the answer to the puzzle: