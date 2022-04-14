Viral Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is going viral on social media which has faces inside the painting of a forest. There are 13 faces hidden inside this painting. However, it is harder to find them than it looks as most people are only able to find just four faces.Also Read - Can You Spot The Parrot Hiding in Mangoes in This Viral Optical Illusion?

How many faces do you see in the picture in the tweet below?

If you need some help in finding them, here are the answers.

The picture below shows the first 4 faces that are easily found:

These are the four faces that are quite prominent and users are able to find them easily. The faces are big and their location is in the centre between rocks and grass. This is because our eyes catch the objects that are in centre first and also those that are bigger in size come to our vision first.

Here are 3 more faces that can be easily found:

The two faces on the right and the one circled in the back are also comparatively easier to find than the small ones. These faces are narrow and hidden amid bushes and branches.

And here are all the 13 faces:

The ones on the top are not that prominent but if you look in the circles closely, you’ll see the faces. The four faces on the top of the painting are fused within the trees. When you look closely, you’ll see the nose, eyes and lips in the faces hidden in the dense forest. The other three faces are the most difficult to find as they are embedded within other faces and elements.