Viral Optical Illusion: Needless to say, optical illusions and picture puzzles are quite fun and that’s why they instantly go viral on social media. The internet is full of such mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality. Some also test your eye-sight, concentration level and attention to minute details. These pictures are not only a great exercise for your brain but also help in sharpening your eye-sight.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Rabbit Hiding Between Rocks In This Picture?

One such picture of a mountainous road, covered with snow has gone viral. All you need to do is to spot a squirrel hidden in the picture. In the picture, you can see a mountainous path, which is covered with a sheet of white snow. Somewhere in the picture is a white colored squirrel hidden amongst the rocky terrain. But finding it is not as easy as you think. Only a person with good eye-sight and sharp mind will be able to spot it. So, are you that genuis?

See the picture here:

.

Did you spot the squirrel?

Well, if you are able to spot the squirrel, kudos to you. However, if you aren’t, we are here to help you out. First of all, direct your eyes towards the top most part of the picture. You will see a little white colored squirrel in the snow. Zoom in the picture and you can easily spot it. We have circled the part that shows you the hidden squirrel.

Here is the image:

According to the US National Eye Institute, an optical illusion is something that plays tricks on your vision. It teaches us how our eyes and brain work together to see a two-dimensional image