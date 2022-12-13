Optical Illusion: Find 7 Items Hidden Among These 100 Odd Santas

The seven objects are smartly placed, and it is quite a challenge to locate them in this white, red, add black image.

This Christmas-themed optical illusion is going viral because it contains seven items that are not easy to spot.

Christmas is just near and what better way to use your neurons to solve a riddle, rather than an optical illusion based on the festival? This is more than a test for your lovely eyes but the tissue mass under the cranium because it is about the efficiency and sharpness of the optic nerves. Without a doubt, these kinds of riddles rattle more than just the eyes.

All you have to do is take a good look at these Santas in one frame and figure out seven hidden objects among these 100-odd Father Christmas.

Ok, your time starts now, and it’s over. We give you 20 seconds to crack it.

You can’t take all day because this is ideally a time challenge.

These are the seven objects you need to look for: A bell, a grumpy Santa, a polar bear, Mrs Clause, an apple, a snowman, and an elf.

Solution: The snowman will appear just below the top left corner, the apple is right is in the middle of the picture, and the bell appears just below the apple.