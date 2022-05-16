Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles are a rage on the internet because they challenge our mind. The internet is full of such mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which reveal the various facets of your personality. Some also test your eye-sight, concentration level, observation skills and attention to minute details. It’s interesting to note how some things are right there in front of you, yet it takes a long time to spot them. Various such images with hidden animals usually go viral and leave netizens scratching their heads. A similar image with 8 animals hidden in it has gone viral and chances are that most of you might not be able to find all of them.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Sleeping Cat Hidden in The Pile of Wood?

At first glance, the image basically seems like a black and white sketch of trees trees but if you look closely, you will find animals hidden between the trunk and branches of the trees.

See the picture here:

Can you spot the sketch or outline of any animal? If you look at the image carefully, you will notice how the trees with their branches have intertwined to form the shape of an animal. While there are three animals on the left side, two are in the middle, and three are on the right side.

If you need some help in finding the animals, here’s the answer to the puzzle:

Can you see all of them now? Interesting, right?