Viral Optical Illusion: Optical illusions and picture puzzles go instantly viral on the internet because they are quite fun to solve. Of late, we have come across various mind-blowing and interesting optical illusion tests which have left netizens scrambling to find the solution. These puzzles not only reveal the various facets of your personality, but also test your eye-sight, concentration level, observation skills and attention to minute details. It's interesting to note how some things are right there in front of you, yet it takes a long time to spot them.

One such viral picture puzzle challenges you to spot a man’s face among coffee beans. At first glance, it appears that there are just a lot of beans in the picture. But, if you look closely enough, a man’s face can easily be spotted between the coffee beans.

See the picture here:

According to The Minds Journal, experts say that if you were able to spot the man’s face within three seconds, your right brain might be more developed than your peers and if it took you between three seconds and a minute, the right half of your brain is fully developed. If it took you between a minute and three to spot the face, the right side of your brain is analysing information slowly and can use some protein. However, if 3 minutes weren’t enough for you, you need to keep your mind active and challenge it by trying more such puzzles.

Here is the solution: Direct your eyes towards the picture’s bottom half. One of the coffee beans may actually be a man’s face blended to near-perfection.