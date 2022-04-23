Viral News: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve, especially when it’s combined with a personality test.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Staring At This Mask's Picture Will Leave You Seeing Terrifying Things

This brain-teasing drawing can be perceived by people in different ways. Some see a frog, some see a horse, some never manage to see the horse and some people don't see anything. So what is the first thing you see in the viral picture?

The above image is of a frog but when you look at it closely, it reveals something completely different. It can look like a large frog sitting on a lily pad in the water. Or it can also look like a horse's face coming out of the water. Here's what it says about your personality if you were easily able to spot the horse that was hiding in plain sight or if you saw the frog.

If you were able to see the horse:

According to the Minds Journal, if you could easily spot the horse in the image, it means you have a strong sense of determination and that coupled with your free spirit, helps you overcome everything life throws at you.

As a horse also represents power, you have the power to observe the tiniest of details and can find anything that you seek for.

As per folklore and mythology, horses symbolise an array of traits including freedom, determination and endurance across cultures.

Unable to see the horse? Turn your screen or head sideways and take another look.

What it means if you saw the frog first:

Meanwhile, the frog is a symbol of fertility, water, as well as rejuvenation in ancient Egypt. Frogs signify transformation, change, cleanse through water, fertility, and prosperity. People believe that keeping a frog totem with you always, and make sure you do not miss this spirit animal’s influence of peace, eternal beauty within, and honesty.

The frog spirit’s symbolism talks of change and transition. Symbolic of rebirth, the frog’s might is symbolized by its ability to consume its own skin. Its presence compels us to make adjustments, whether they be to our inner selves or to the circumstances of our lives as a whole.