Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it's a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. This puzzle is one of the most difficult ones we've come across as even though the huge hippopotamus is right in front of your eyes, you won't be able to make it out.

The above mind-bending image going viral on social media shows a beautiful background of water surrounded by a little land and greenery. Dozens of flamingos are on the land, while one hippo is hiding in the water. You would think that a hippo is too large to be hiding in plain sight but it has managed to do. So, do you accept the challenge of finding the hidden hippo within 60 seconds?

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the hippo in under a minute. So, here are a few hints that might help you see the hippo. Carefully look in the water at the bottom right of the picture. You will see the ear and eyes of a submerged hippo popping out of water. Take a look at the solution here:

Did you manage to solve the puzzle?