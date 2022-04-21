Viral News: A horror optical illusion is going viral on social media that will leave you seeing terrifying images – so attempt to do it at your own risk. A picture of a creepy smiley face was originally shared on TikTok by a user called Hectic Nick. If you do what he asks, the image can be used to play a trick on your mind.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Rabbit Hiding Between Rocks In This Picture?

Challenging viewers, he said, "Focus your eyes on the red dot for about 15 seconds." All you need to do is stare at the red dot in the centre of the mask, without blinking much, for 15-20 seconds.

“After that, look at a blank wall and start blinking. You’ll see something pretty amazing.”

Here is the picture of the viral optical illusion:

Most viewers reported seeing a huge face on the blank wall, similar to the one seen in the picture. The users said seeing the face creeped them out. A few even said that they didn’t see anything. What did you see?