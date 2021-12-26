A mind-boggling optical illusion is going viral on social where mixed-colour horses are blending into snowy mountains. Most people are only able to see five horses in the viral picture. However, there are actually seven horses in the scenery.Also Read - Can You Spot the Curved Line in This Viral Optical Illusion?

The image was shared on US website Kids Environment Kids Health, with the question – "How many horses can you find in the picture?"

While the tasks sounds simple, netizens were left scratching their heads as no matter how many times they looked at the same picture, they saw only 5 horses.

Thankfully, the website provided a solution as well. Some include partial horses, like a horse head and rear.

The website said if you can’t find seven horses, they’ve got an answer from one of their best scientists and puzzle experts.

They said: “I guess it helps to know we are looking for seven. “In that case, I see one on the left looking out, and in the middle four faces are clustered close together.”

“In that group the brown nose of one (second from left) covers the right side of the face of the one crouched lowest.”

“To the right is a small horse standing sideways, and above it is the rear of the seventh. Unless I am hallucinating.”

If you still can’t get your head around the fact that there are seven horses in the image, the website said don’t worry. “Be reassured that you’re among the many who believe that the real number shown in this picture should be five,” it said.

According to the artist Bev Doolittle who named the painting Pintos, there are only five horses. However, this doesn’t change the fact that some could still see more which goes to show that people’s brains work differently.