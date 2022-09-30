Viral Optical Illusion Personality Test: Many mind-boggling optical illusions have gone viral in the recent past that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A black and white picture going viral on social media that is also a personality test. What you see in the image first will help reveal if you have a super competitive personality or if you’re a brutally honest person.Also Read - Optical Illusion: Can You Find The 2 Birds Hiding On This Building Within 20 Seconds?

The optical illusion was shared in a TikTok video by Charles Meriot – a self-styled optical illusion influencer – which went viral with nearly 84,000 views. The TikToker's video stunned netizens, with many viewers agreeing with their results regarding their personality type.

The optical illusion initially appeared on the cover of "The Ghost Sequences" by A.C. Wise, published in August 2021.

So, what is the first thing you see in the picture above?

IF YOU SAW A SKULL, THIS IS YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE:

If you saw the skull first it means you’re trustworthy and honest, the influencer says in his video. Your friends can always count on you, but sometimes you tell them things that they don’t want to hear, he added.

IF YOU SAW GIRLS PLAYING CARDS, THIS IS YOUR PERSONALITY TYPE:

According to the influencer, if you see girls playing cards, you are more likely to be competitive. “If you saw the girls playing cards it means that you’re cheerful and optimistic,” said Charles, but added, “You’re very competitive and you like to win at everything.”