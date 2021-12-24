An optical illusion is going viral on social media that has left netizens scratching their heads and also a little dizzy. The image was posted on Twitter by a user called ‘Laurel Coons’ with the caption saying, ‘Find the curved line’.Also Read - Maroon or Green? Woman Shares Video of Colour-Changing Hat, Optical Illusion Baffles People | Watch

The tweet has gone viral with over 4,500 likes and 1,300 retweets. Many users replied to the tweet with their answers and explanations. Former American basketball player Rex Chapman also replied to the tweet with ‘mind-blown’ emojis. Some users also replied with head-spinning optical illusions they found. Also Read - Viral Video:10 Million Views For Spooky Optical Illusion, Watch

Most users figured out that there are no curved lines in the illusion. “The Tiles are designed in such a way that gives an illusion of curved lines. If we see Tiles carefully they all are same, but placed in random manner,” a user replied.

Almost. The blocks in the squares have suggested curves running through them. When your eye moves across the picture, your brain sees that background pattern as the continuation of a line that has moved from the center of the field of vision. — Jeffrey Mullen (@jeffreymullen62) December 21, 2021

“It’s design gives you an illusion ,once you identify the curved mark on tiles the only thing you will see is straight green line,” another user explained.

Thank you for this — Aliensinnoh (@aliensinnoh) December 21, 2021

A user said he saw curved lines everywhere “I see it everywhere,” the user commented.

Ditto and then they disappear when I focus on them…very odd! — Ruth & Georgie💉💉AZ 💉Pfizer (@ruth_parslow) December 21, 2021

Many others called the illusion cool.

Pretty cool! 😵‍💫 — chicago + shanliéann ☠️ (@Chi_Shan) December 21, 2021