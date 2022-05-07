Viral Optical Illusion Photo: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of a beautiful view in the highlands of Scotland is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot a bird hidden in plain sight. Do you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in less than 60 seconds?Also Read - Can You Spot All 8 Things Hidden in This Optical Illusion? What You See First Reveals Your Best Personality Trait!

The puzzling picture was snapped by a traveller, Laurence Debailleul, from Belgium while she as climbing Ben Wyvis in North Inverness. Later, the 51-year-old woman realized she had captured a photobomber who was camouflaged in the surroundings. People who can locate the bird in under a minute might have an advantage over those who cannot.

At the first glance, it looks like there are rocks scattered across the hillside. At a closer look, a bird can be seen sitting at the bottom left of the image. The picture first appeared online in 2016 but has resurfaced again among a new audience of optical illusion fans.

If you need some help in finding the bird, here’s the answer to the puzzle: