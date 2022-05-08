Viral Optical Illusion Photo: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of lights and nature is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot a frog hidden in plain sight. Do you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in under 30 seconds? People who can locate the frog in under 30 seconds or a minute might have an advantage over those who cannot.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Bird Hiding In This Photo Within 60 Seconds?

The puzzling picture shows three round lights hanging from the ceiling in front of a white sheet. The lights are lit up and behind the sheet, you can see tree branches, leaves and water. Somewhere amongst this beautiful background is a frog sitting and hiding somewhere. This might be a little difficult to find as you can only see the frog's shadow.

Take a look at the picture below:

At the first glance, it looks like there is no frog in the picture, only lights and leaves in the background. At a closer look, a small shadow of a frog can be seen sitting at the top left of the image.

If you need some help in finding the frog, here’s the answer to the puzzle:

Did your head spin while trying to solve this puzzle?