Viral Optical Illusion Photo: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of lights and nature is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot an elephant hidden in plain sight. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time even thought you’d think a large elephant would be easy to find.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Man's Face Hidden in The Coffee Beans | Know What It Says About Your Brain

It is said that the hidden image of the animal can only be spotted by one percent of people. The mind-boggling image was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick as he challenged viewers to solve the illusion. Posting the illusion he said: “Only one percent of people can find the hidden elephant in this image.”It’s not easy, but try flipping your phone over and you might be able to find it. “Send this to a friend and see what they do.” Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: There Are 8 Animals Hidden in This Black & White Image, Can You Find All of Them?

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the elephant, no matter how long they stared at the picture. So, maybe these tips might you find the animal. The elephant is lurking in the foreground with the two large trees acting as its legs and the smaller tree as its trunk. Flip your screen to see the elephant clearly. Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Sleeping Cat Hidden in The Pile of Wood?

Here’s the solution to the viral optical illusion puzzle: