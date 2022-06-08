Viral Optical Illusion Puzzle: Recently, we have come across several mind-boggling optical illusions that leave netizens scratching their heads. Whether it’s a picture puzzle or something hidden inside a painting, optical illusions are always fun to solve. A picture of a tiger standing in a forest is going viral on social media that challenges people to spot another tiger that is hiding in plain sight. This puzzle is the most difficult one we’ve come across in a long time even though you’d think a tiger would be easy to find.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The 3 Owls Sitting on This Tree in 30 Seconds?

It is said that the hidden image of the animal can only be spotted by one per cent of people. The mind-bending image was resurfaced on Reddit and is now going viral.

Viewers were baffled as most of them could not find the 'the hidden tiger', no matter how long they stared at the picture. So, here are a few hints that might help you find the other big cat.

Answer:

If you pay close attention to the tiger itself, you will notice the text of ‘the hidden tiger’ disguised in its black stripes. The word ‘the’ is on the tiger’s neck, the word ‘hidden’ is written on its torso, and the word ‘tiger’ is on the animal’s hind leg.