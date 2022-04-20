Viral Optical Illusion: Sometimes, you can’t see what is right in front of you but when you finally open your eyes, you’ll wonder why you didn’t see it sooner. It’s amazing how some things are sometimes hiding in plain sight, all it takes is one good look then you can’t unsee it.Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Spot All 13 Faces In This Painting? Most People Only See 4

You might have come across several optical illusions or puzzles that leave your head spinning. One such puzzle is going viral on social media that can only be figured out by those with a sharp brain.

The viral picture shows some massive grey and light brown coloured rocks. Somewhere among the rocks is a small rabbit of similar colours camouflaging in his surroundings.

The little bunny is hard to see as it not facing the front but if you pay close attention, you can spot the rabbit with its black eye and tail near the cave.

Here’s the solution to the puzzle, in case you need help:

Were you able to spot the rabbit easily?